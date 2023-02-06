News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KWTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a weekend crash in Waushara County.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

On Sunday, at about noon, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the Township of Marion.

The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of an SUV were taken to a hospital by Waushara County EMS.

“Preliminary indication of evidence located at the accident scene indicate that fail to stop at a stop sign and alcohol appear to be contributing factors,” reads a statement from Sheriff Wally Zuehlke.

The sheriff did not say which driver was believed to have been drinking or who failed to stop at the stop sign.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wautoma Area Fire District, Wautoma Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waushara County EMS, and the Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow showers north, rain showers or freezing drizzle south Monday night.
First Alert Weather: Light rain, freezing rain and snow showers arrive Monday evening
Maddie wants Aaron Rodgers to come to Lambeau Field on February 16th.
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers ahead of field trip to Lambeau
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Video from the Wausau Police Department shows officers helping a man who was stranded on the...
Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Tickets are available at both Wausau area Woodson YMCA locations
Woodson YMCA offering 31st annual Father Daughter Dance Saturday
Sunrise 7 - Feb. 6, 2023
7 Things You Need to Know - Feb. 6, 2023
Miles Bradley, 78, is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Amherst man charged with murder pleads not guilty
Man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs