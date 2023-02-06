5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers following injury that could stop her from going on Lambau fieldtrip

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marathon County Elementary Student has her fingers crossed that her favorite quarterback will see a note she wrote to him. This is after she seriously got injured and worried, she might not make it to her school’s field trip to Lambeau Field. Fifth grade Maddie Myers broke her ankle going down the stairs at school.

“I slipped and don’t know how I landed on my back, but I started like going down the stairs,” said Myers.

Along with the searing pain, Maddie was thinking about how this injury may affect her chances of meeting her favorite Quarterback of the NFL Aaron Rodgers. This Green Bay love was passed down to Maddie because of her mom.

“It was just fun to watch them play and I really liked watching the offense more than defense,” said Myers.

When Maddie’s mom saw how upset her daughter was they came up with a plan together. Maddie wrote a letter to Rodgers asking him to come to Lambeau Field on February 16th. Then her mom posted it on Facebook.

“It would be really funny, but it would never happen, so I didn’t do it and as I kind of thought about it as a mom, I decided why teach my daughter just because it’s a long shot we shouldn’t, you know, give it a shot. So, then we laughed and decided let’s do it,” said April Myers.

Maddie’s mom is not the only one who wanted to help. Even though she’s a Vikings fan Maddie’s fifth-grade teacher Mrs. Riesgraf contacted people at Lambeau Field to let them one student needed some accommodations.

“We talk every year at school about how rivalry in sports is what makes it so fun. So I look forward to Monday mornings after football games, you know the jawing I get to do to students and them jawing back to me, so it just kind of creates a fun atmosphere, where we get to know each other a little differently outside of the classroom,” said Riesgraf.

Maddie will go to Lambeau Field with her class and is expected to get off crutches just in time for her birthday. Aaron Rodger has yet to respond but she says she would be happy to see any Green Bay Packers players there.

