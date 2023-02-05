News and First Alert Weather App
Record participation for Wisconsin Rapids Special Olympics Polar Plunge

People doing the polar plunge.
People doing the polar plunge.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids had a record year with 400 people participating in this year’s 2023 Wisconsin Rapids Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Whether it’s a huge group of people working together or just one dedicated veteran, it’s all for a good cause.

“I raised more than fourteen thousand dollars,” said Cole Cleworth.

Cole Cleworth has been plunging for years. He says the event is fun and he knows just how important Wisconsin Special Olympics really is.

“I jumped for a freezing with a reason, and I raised to support all the athletes,” said Cleworth.

Jumping nonstop, plungers forced water to overflow into the crowd of watchers. Some plungers showed up with a theme ready to perform in front of hundreds of people. President of Special Olympics Wisconsin Chad Hershner wants people to know Special Olympics is an organization that allows athletes to participate in sports from two years old up until their thirties.

“We are about working with our athletes to celebrate inclusion and give them a place to compete through sport as well as to participate in our healthy athlete programs,” says Hershner.

After plungers took that cold jump, they were given towels and a hot tub to warm up in. People then could enjoy the rest of the day staying toasty and spending time with loved ones or friends.

This was the first kick-off for the Special Olympics Wisconsin Polar Plunge. Altogether Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge raised almost fifty-three thousand dollars.

