Pro Vintage Racing series shows fun competition with classic snowmobile rides

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For Pro Vintage Racing, they are no strangers to flying on the ice of the Wausau 525 racetrack, a hot commodity within the industry.

“It’s one of them establishments that if you ain’t ran here, you wanna run here,” says Steven Perik Jr., President & Driver, Pro Vintage Racing. “And if you have ran here, you wanna keep coming back.”

“It’s a great facility, great group of people, we’re very fortunate to be able to put this together to be able to be back here again this year,” says Eric Schuette, Board Member, Pro Vintage Racing.

37 classes and over 80 drivers made up Saturday’s races. Whether they’re rebuilt or authentic, most drivers brought out rides straight from a time machine.

“They’re basically sleds that you’ve seen when you were a kid,” says Perik Jr. “Most people see them when they were a kid, they were old then, some of the guys here were around when they were brand new.”

Though keeping the old-school snowmobiles alive isn’t exactly a smooth ride.

“It’s a full-time job to keep some of these going,” says Schuette. People think that people just grab something by out of the garage and they come out racing. There is hours and hours and weeks and months of preparation before the season and even during the season.”

Schuette says the hard work is well worth it, providing drivers and fans a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Hopefully we can put in a good show for everybody and the spectators can enjoy it and have a good time,” says Schuette. “That’s what it’s all about.”

“I’m hoping that people leave with a smile on their face seeing some of these old sleds still going around that track,” says Perik Jr. “It’s something to bring back that childhood memories or even the kids that are out now, the younger generation, build them up to do this in the future.”

Today’s winners received 100% money paybacks from the series and extra bonuses from their sponsors, which the series says the event wouldn’t be possible without their support.

