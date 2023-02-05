First Alert Weather: Some risks of snow in the days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A stretch of milder-than-average temperatures is on tap for much of the week. There are opportunities for rain/snow showers Monday night, while a winter storm could bring some impacts to Central Wisconsin mid to late week. In between, a mini-thaw is anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front passed through North Central Wisconsin Sunday morning with a few flurries in spots. Clouds will be more common than breaks of sunshine to wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Mostly cloudy with a somewhat milder afternoon on Sunday. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy Sunday night with lows ranging from the single digits to the low to mid 10s. Mostly cloudy and a little milder on Monday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

The next weather maker arrives Monday evening with snow showers breaking out from Highway 29 on north, while rain showers are possible to the south. The precipitation will last into the late night hours Monday night, tapering off well before daybreak Tuesday. Snowfall of a coating to around 1″ is anticipated in the northern half of the area. Temperatures will be running in the upper 20s to the low 30s. Some slippery or wet conditions are possible overnight and into the early part of the Tuesday morning commute.

Snow showers in the northern half of the area Monday night, while rain showers south. (WSAW)

Snowfall of a coating to around 1" is possible in the northern half of the area Monday night. (WSAW)

Wednesday is the mildest day of the week with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

A winter storm could be taking aim on parts of the Badger State Wednesday night into Thursday. The long-range models have come into a bit more agreement on the storm track, which takes low pressure from eastern Oklahoma Wednesday to NE Illinois by Thursday afternoon. From there the low would shift into Michigan Thursday night. Based on the current trends, there is a possibility for a wintry mix to develop Wednesday night after midnight in the southern and eastern parts of the area. That precipitation would switch to snow from Wausau south and east during the morning Thursday, with periods of snow possible into late Thursday evening. While this could be occurring, locations in the Northwoods would have a chance of snow showers on Thursday. With this winter storm still about 4 days out, the storm track and impacts on North Central Wisconsin are likely to change. So be sure to check back for updates and to see if a First Alert Weather Day is needed for Thursday.

Wintry mix possible early Thursday morning in Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Snow possible in Central Wisconsin Thursday morning to the afternoon. (WSAW)

Snow possible Thursday into Thursday evening in parts of Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

In the wake of this possible winter storm, considerable cloudiness on Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Next weekend is shaping up to be dry with some sun Saturday, while more clouds on Big Game Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 20s Saturday, while in the low 30s on Sunday.

Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 through mid-week, then cooler leading into the upcoming weekend. (WSAW)

