First Alert Weather: Possible messy weather Monday night, watching late week storm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A stretch of milder-than-average temperatures is on tap for much of the week. There are opportunities for rain/snow showers Monday night, while a winter storm could bring some impacts to Central Wisconsin late week. In between, a mini-thaw is anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clouds or clearing will be the issue tonight in the region with temps in the 10s or single digits overnight. (WSAW)

The main issue Sunday night is when clouds may clear in the area, how long that could last, and if areas of fog develop overnight. If we do have some clearing, and a moonlit sky, temps will slide back into the single digits. If the clouds hold on, readings will likely stay in the 10s to near 20 leading up to daybreak on Monday. Mostly cloudy and a little milder on Monday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

The next weather maker arrives Monday evening with snow showers breaking out from Highway 29 on north, while rain showers are possible to the south. The precipitation will last into the late night hours Monday night, tapering off well before daybreak Tuesday. Snowfall of a coating to around 1″ is anticipated in the northern half of the area. Temperatures will be running in the upper 20s to the low 30s. Some slippery or wet conditions are possible overnight and into the early part of the Tuesday morning.

Snow showers north, rain showers or freezing drizzle south Monday evening. (WSAW)

Snow showers north, rain showers or freezing drizzle south Monday night. (WSAW)

Snow/rain showers and freezing drizzle taper off after midnight. (WSAW)

Snowfall potential Monday night into early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Wednesday is the mildest day of the week with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

A winter storm could be taking aim on parts of the Badger State Wednesday night into Thursday. The long-range models have significant differences on storm track, which makes the difference from completely dodging the winter storm and any precipitation associated with it, or the potential for accumulating snow. The European model is keeping the storm too far to the south and east to have any impacts on the region. Just a lot of clouds with a chance of snow showers south and east. The American GFS model takes the low farther north, closer to Wisconsin, and bring a risk of snow starting late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, tapering off by Thursday afternoon. A secondary push of snow showers would then drive through late Thursday night into Friday morning. Which model is right? For now, it’s hard to say and until better data comes in over the next couple days, we will be able to get a better handle on what may play. So be sure to check back for updates.

The European model keeps the precipitation too far south to affect the area Thursday morning. (WSAW)

The precipitation stays too far south to affect the region on Thursday according to the European model. (WSAW)

A chance of snow on the GFS model going into late Wednesday night. (WSAW)

Snow possible on the GFS model Thursday morning in Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Snow possible into early Thursday afternoon on the GFS model. (WSAW)

Snow showers possible on the GFS model late Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

In the wake of this possible winter storm, considerable cloudiness on Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Next weekend is shaping up to be dry with some sun Saturday, while more clouds on Big Game Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 20s Saturday, while in the low 30s on Sunday.

