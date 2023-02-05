News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a babysitter’s house in Houston. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A 2-year-old girl in Houston died after deputies say she wandered into the path of a moving SUV and was struck.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a babysitter’s house about 5 p.m. Friday in Houston.

The toddler reportedly wandered into the path of a moving SUV, which rolled over her. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say the driver, who has only been identified as a 43-year-old woman, was cleaning her vehicle, while multiple children played on the concrete driveway. The driver sent the children inside and later moved the car from the concrete driveway to an earthen driveway.

As she was moving forward, deputies say she felt a bump she believed was the transition from the concrete to the earthen section. When she got out of the vehicle, she realized she had hit the toddler.

Investigators could not say whether the driver was the child’s babysitter. They say she did not appear to be impaired when the girl was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Homes Blocked due to Easement Dispute
Lac du Flambeau roads blocked by tribal leaders after failed agreements
Video from the Wausau Police Department shows officers helping a man who was stranded on the...
Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day
2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash

Latest News

The $747 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night is the ninth largest in U.S....
Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million after no winner
A cold front could produce flurries on Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Not as cold this weekend
A chance of AM flurries Sunday, otherwise lots of clouds. Snow showers, mixed with rain showers...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
People doing the polar plunge.
Record participation for Wisconsin Rapids Special Olympics Polar Plunge