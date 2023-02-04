Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police officers helped a man whose wheelchair had malfunctioned and was stuck on the sidewalk along Grand Avenue.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it happened earlier this week. Officers got a call about a report of a man who “appeared to be stranded in their motorized wheelchair.”
Video shows four officers lifting the man and his wheelchair into what the post said was an unmarked police van. The officers then took the man and his wheelchair home.
The post said, “Thanks to the caller, and thanks to the officers who teamed up to get this gentleman out of the cold! We all need a hand once in a while.”
