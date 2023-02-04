News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps

Video from the Wausau Police Department shows officers helping a man who was stranded on the...
Video from the Wausau Police Department shows officers helping a man who was stranded on the side of the road after his motorized wheelchair malfunctioned and wasn't working.(Wausau Police Dept.)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police officers helped a man whose wheelchair had malfunctioned and was stuck on the sidewalk along Grand Avenue.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it happened earlier this week. Officers got a call about a report of a man who “appeared to be stranded in their motorized wheelchair.”

Video shows four officers lifting the man and his wheelchair into what the post said was an unmarked police van. The officers then took the man and his wheelchair home.

The post said, “Thanks to the caller, and thanks to the officers who teamed up to get this gentleman out of the cold! We all need a hand once in a while.”

Officer Assist Wheelchair-Bound Citizen

One of you recently called about an individual that appeared to be stranded in their motorized wheelchair on Grand Avenue the other day. All this while temperatures in the area were in the negative teens below zero. Officers responded and learned the wheelchair had experienced some type of malfunction. After assisting the individual into an unmarked PD van, the officers lifted the wheelchair into the rear of the van (those motorized chairs are beasts) and transported both home. Thanks to the caller, and thanks to the officers who teamed up to get this gentleman out of the cold! We all need a hand once in a while.

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Thursday, February 2, 2023

