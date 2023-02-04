UW-Stevens Point food pantry helping students facing food insecurities

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The spring semester is in full swing at campuses across the state as students have returned to classes, but some students face food insecurity.

Since 2011, The Cupboard at UWSP has helped students with food insecurity and the staff at the UWSP food pantry are trying to spread the word on how people in the community can help. Donations can be dropped off any time outside the pantry for staff to collect or brought to the reception desk. Perishable items should be brought in to staff during operation hours.

Michele Miller, program manager, UWSP Student Affairs, said, “It was an idea to have a space on campus where students can engage in volunteer activities and at the same time, meet a need that we were identifying where students have lapses of food security.”

Student Manager for UWSP Campus Activities and Student Engagement Olivia Millard said, “It’s a lot of basic foods so like we got mac n cheese, pancake mix, you know all the things that are small but essential.”

Financial stress and food insecurity can cause anxiety, pulling focus off of classes. The university says they want to ensure the students are successful while they attend. “Students who are on a tight budget, that can impact them being able to put gas in their car and buy groceries, so this was a way in which we could help meet one of those needs.”

The Cupboard currently helps an average of 40 to 50 students each week giving out items like pancake mix and mac n cheese which Millard said are small items but essential. “It’s nice for them to be able to have that as like a safety blanket,” she added.

For those students who benefit from the pantry, it brings a sense of comfort and it’s in a convenient spot on campus making it easy for students to stop by. There are also other options for students on the go such as online ordering making the trip easier if students go between classes. There is also no requirement for students to provide proof, anyone can stop by and get what they need.

For more information or to donate, click here.

Additionally, the UWSP campuses in Wausau and Marshfield also offer food pantries for students who may need assistance.

The UWSP at Marshfield food cupboard is in the Aldo Leopold Science Building across from room 127. Students may help themselves to ready-to-eat lunch items and healthy snacks throughout the day. To make a donation, contact The Solution Center at uwspmarshfield@uwsp.edu.

UWSP at Wausau students can go to The Cupboard, room 167, between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for non-perishable food items, hygiene items, cooking utensils, and a collection of cookbooks and recipes. To learn more or make a donation there, contact Janette Baumann at jbaumann@uwsp.edu.

