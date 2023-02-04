Sewer rates to increase for Wausau residents in coming year.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Residents in Wausau will be paying more for their wastewater bills due to the city needing to fund new projects including new communications and equipment to upgrade the existing sewer treatment plant.

“We’re looking on the sewer side at five percent in 2023 and a proposed ten percent in 2024,” said Eric Lindman, director of public works and utilities for Wausau. While some people may be mad at Lindman, he added that this is the price to pay to have a better sewage system.

Lindman said that he understands nobody likes seeing higher rates but made it clear that it is necessary to maintain and upkeep the utility so that certain guidelines and requirements are met with organizations like the DNR.

Some of the improvement projects will not only be for the Wausau Waterwaste Plant but everyday utility advancements. “Rehabbing a number of our lift stations out in the collections system to slip lining sewers that are leaking in flow infiltration,” said Lindman.

It’s a necessary evil in today’s climate to make sure the entire system continues to operate efficiently. “More reliability on our sanitary system, lower operational costs, fewer pump failures, and communication downtime where we have to call people in overnight,” said Lindman.

This is a hearing for wastewater only, not drinking water. If you miss the public hearing, you can email waterworks@ci.wausau.wi.us to share your thoughts.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.