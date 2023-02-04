REGI informing, educating public to help birds survive in frigid temperatures

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Raptor Education Group Inc., or REGI, the winter season is their busiest time of the year. Because of the frigid temperatures, there’s no more important time to keep birds fed.

“They really count on having food and extra calories at your feeder,” said Marge Gibson, founder and director of REGI. “Extra calories are so important now just to maintain their body temperature and their body condition.”

With the cold conditions comes plenty of snow, an obstacle that must be avoided to ensure a bird’s food is in good condition.

“It’s important to keep not only your food quality good, but to keep it dry,” said Gibson. “If we have snow conditions or something, we don’t want it wet. It can develop fungus and it can develop the things that birds die from like salmonella.”

Even if the food’s in good condition, it’s important to make sure it’s in a good location. “Birds tend to not want to come out into an open area and there’s a lot of reasons for that,” Gibson added. “The wind, the cold weather. But if you have a row of trees or bushes or things like that, that’s a really important cover for them.”

It’s even more important now to keep birds well-fed for the season and Gibson said it’s crucial to avoid one common misconception which is feeding animals corn. She said that this time of year is terrible to feed it to animals because it’s difficult to digest and right now, the animals need something easier.

For any questions or concerns on how to can take care of birds in your area, Gibson said to never hesitate giving REGI a call. For more information about REGI, click here.

