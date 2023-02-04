First Alert Weather: Not as cold this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first weekend of February has had a history of being the time of the year for some of the coldest weather of the winter season. This go around, North Central Wisconsin is exiting the grips of the latest arctic blast and will have temperatures that are near or a few degrees above average. There is a chance of some flurries for the second half of the weekend, and perhaps some messy weather for the early work week.

Morning sun fades to clouds with a milder afternoon. (WSAW)

Sunshine will give way to clouds on Saturday, however, the big difference compared to the last couple of days, is a southerly wind bringing milder air back into the region. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night as a cold front slides closer toward daybreak on Sunday. Overnight lows are in the upper 10s to low 20s. A chance of morning flurries on Sunday with a weak cold front, then clouds with perhaps some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s.

The next weather maker arrives Monday afternoon. Snow showers are expected to develop in the Northwoods, while a wintry mix could develop between Highway 64 and Highway 8, while warm enough for rain showers in much of Central Wisconsin. The key will be temperatures late in the day into Monday evening. As long as readings are in the mid to upper 30s Monday, most of what falls will be rain showers from Wausau on south and the ground would be mostly wet. In the north, it could be a bit tricky with temps closer to freezing, some icy spots may develop on untreated roads. Any snowfall would be less than 1″.

Rain showers in Central Wisconsin later Monday afternoon/evening, while a mix of rain/snow possible north. (WSAW)

Rain showers are anticipated later Monday evening, ending overnight. (WSAW)

Some sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday, milder. Highs Tuesday in the upper 30s, while reaching the low 40s on Wednesday.

A winter storm may track too far to the SE to really impact the region on Thursday. (WSAW)

A winter storm may only provide a glancing impact on parts of Wisconsin Thursday. A majority of the long-range models are keeping this storm too far to the south and east of the state to produce more than a chance of rain or a light wintry mix SE of Wausau. We will watch how things come together with better data in the coming days. No less, highs on Thursday are in the low to mid 30s. Chillier for Friday with considerable cloudiness, with highs in the low 20s. Next Saturday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 20s.

Highs will be above average through mid-week. (WSAW)

