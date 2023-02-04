News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.

Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.

Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day
Timothy McDowell sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes.
Wisconsin Rapids man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes
A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Humane society in Eau Claire said dog was left outside, overnight at shelter in dangerously cold weather

Latest News

UWSP food pantry.
UW-Stevens Point food pantry helping students facing food insecurities
The winter season is the busiest time for the program, stating there's no better time to feed...
REGI informing, educating public to help birds survive in frigid temperatures
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
Authorities say a man was rescued Friday by the Coast Guard after waves flipped his boat in the...
Man wanted by Canadian police rescued by Coast Guard after stolen boat capsizes