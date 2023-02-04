News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Conference races heat up as boys’ basketball teams take to the floor Friday night

By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday night was a big one in central Wisconsin for boys’ basketball, featuring huge conference tilts in the Valley, Cloverbelt East and CWC-North.

Beginning first in the Valley, the Marshfield Tigers put their perfect conference record on the line against Wausau East. A strong scoring night led by Brooks Hinson helped the Tigers race out to a 40-26 halftime lead. They were help to hold off a push by the Lumberjacks to win 73-60. Marshfield is now 9-0 in Valley play while East drops to 3-6.

At D.C. Everest, the Evergreens and the SPASH Panthers are both chasing Marshfield atop the Wisconsin Valley Conference. The two sides were back-and-forth after D.C. Everest tied the game early in the second half. Late in the game, Cade Felch hit two three-pointers from the corner to give D.C. Everest a 55-49 lead. They wouldn’t surrender the lead thanks to a two late steals from Conner McFarlane. D.C. Everest is now 6-3 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play while SPASH drops to 5-3

The Columbus Catholic Dons continued to jostle for a top spot in the Cloverbelt East, up against Loyal. A competitive first half saw the sides exchanging baskets. However, the Dons put the clamps down defensively and were able to race past the Greyhounds to win 59-43. They’re now 8-2 in conference, sitting a game behind Colby. Loyal falls to 4-6 in Cloverbelt-East play.

Northland Lutheran is second in the Central Wisconsin North, while Tigerton is in third. They battled on the court to stay in position for a conference title. Northland Lutheran won 57-51.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day
Timothy McDowell sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes.
Wisconsin Rapids man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes
A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Humane society in Eau Claire said dog was left outside, overnight at shelter in dangerously cold weather

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac during the...
Culver’s celebrates Giannis’ big night with big diaper gift
Wisconsin thwarts Ohio State rally with Hepburn’s foul shots
Celina Ellenbecker dribbles out the clock in Athens' 59-54 win over Assumption.
Athens girls basketball’s win over Assumption highlights Thursday night’s action
High School Sports
High School Sports