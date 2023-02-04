Conference races heat up as boys’ basketball teams take to the floor Friday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday night was a big one in central Wisconsin for boys’ basketball, featuring huge conference tilts in the Valley, Cloverbelt East and CWC-North.

Beginning first in the Valley, the Marshfield Tigers put their perfect conference record on the line against Wausau East. A strong scoring night led by Brooks Hinson helped the Tigers race out to a 40-26 halftime lead. They were help to hold off a push by the Lumberjacks to win 73-60. Marshfield is now 9-0 in Valley play while East drops to 3-6.

At D.C. Everest, the Evergreens and the SPASH Panthers are both chasing Marshfield atop the Wisconsin Valley Conference. The two sides were back-and-forth after D.C. Everest tied the game early in the second half. Late in the game, Cade Felch hit two three-pointers from the corner to give D.C. Everest a 55-49 lead. They wouldn’t surrender the lead thanks to a two late steals from Conner McFarlane. D.C. Everest is now 6-3 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play while SPASH drops to 5-3

The Columbus Catholic Dons continued to jostle for a top spot in the Cloverbelt East, up against Loyal. A competitive first half saw the sides exchanging baskets. However, the Dons put the clamps down defensively and were able to race past the Greyhounds to win 59-43. They’re now 8-2 in conference, sitting a game behind Colby. Loyal falls to 4-6 in Cloverbelt-East play.

Northland Lutheran is second in the Central Wisconsin North, while Tigerton is in third. They battled on the court to stay in position for a conference title. Northland Lutheran won 57-51.

