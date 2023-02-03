Wisconsin Rapids man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea announced Thursday that Timothy McDowell was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography.

This term of imprisonment will be followed by 30 years of supervised release. McDowell, 40, of Wisconsin Rapids, pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 25.

Law enforcement began their investigation into McDowell in October 2021 after they received information that McDowell was posting what appeared to be self-produced child pornography onto Kik. After searching McDowell’s home the next day they found images and videos on his phone of him sexually assaulting two young children.

Judge Conley found a 25-year sentence was warranted due to the unsavory nature of McDowell’s conduct and because he created the potential for endless victimization of the children by sharing the images on the internet.

The charge against McDowell was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman prosecuted this case.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.