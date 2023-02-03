News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Rapids man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes

Timothy McDowell sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes.
Timothy McDowell sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes.(Dane Co.)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea announced Thursday that Timothy McDowell was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography.

This term of imprisonment will be followed by 30 years of supervised release. McDowell, 40, of Wisconsin Rapids, pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 25.

Law enforcement began their investigation into McDowell in October 2021 after they received information that McDowell was posting what appeared to be self-produced child pornography onto Kik. After searching McDowell’s home the next day they found images and videos on his phone of him sexually assaulting two young children.

Judge Conley found a 25-year sentence was warranted due to the unsavory nature of McDowell’s conduct and because he created the potential for endless victimization of the children by sharing the images on the internet.

The charge against McDowell was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman prosecuted this case.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day
The district's business manager discovered signed invoices for "massive quantities of chicken...
School employee accused of stealing $1.5M in food from cafeteria, mostly wings

Latest News

Bitterly cold with dangerously low wind chills tonight into Friday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Bitterly cold with low wind chills Friday morning
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday takes the ball down the court during the second half of an...
Jrue Holiday selected to 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Aidan Haugen at his signing day
Wausau East’s Haugen signs NLI for lacrosse at Drury University
Joseph Kohn is still on the road to recovery after the November incident
Merrill man thanks Merrill Fire Department first responders who saved his life