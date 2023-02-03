Rep. Tom Tiffany introduces legislation to delist the gray wolf

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin and Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado have introduced legislation to delist the gray wolf from the endangered species list.

In February 2022, a judge restored federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S.

Tiffany’s proposed legislation titled the “Trust Science Act,” would remove the gray wolf from the endangered species list and open the gates for hunting. Proponents argue that the bill would allow farmers and ranchers to better protect their livestock.

“It’s a scientific fact that the gray wolf has recovered well past its recovery goal. Saying otherwise undermines the purpose of the Endangered Species Act. This is a true recovery success story, and it’s past time to give states the reins to control their wolf populations,” said Tiffany.

The proposed act would require the Secretary of State to reissue the 2020 Department of the Interior rule that delisted gray wolves, and ensures that it will not undergo judicial review again.

The full text of the Trust the Science Act is available here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.