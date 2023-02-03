Renovation project will impact hours, donations at Good News Project

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Good News Project facility, at 1106 N Fifth Street is Wausau, is about to get an interior make-over. Renovations and construction will begin soon.

That means changes to procedures during the first half of the year. Beginning Feb 6., GNP will be serving the public only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. E-cycling will remain on Fridays only between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. These hours will remain in effect until construction is finished.

Susie Arnold is the development and marketing manager at the Good News Project. She said program growth is the reason for the renovations.

“In order for us to provide a safe space for employees and staff and volunteers, all to work in, we have to get a better service area that is safe and make room for more volunteers,” said Arnold.

GNP was established in Wausau in 1998 as a nonprofit. Its vision is to BE THE GOOD for the environment and each other. That mission is fulfilled through our two local programs: the Health Equipment Lending Program (HELP), which is the connection between those who have used medical equipment to donate and those who have a short-term need. And the e-CYCLING Program which is an award-winning registered collection center for electronics recycling.

She said volunteer participation will be essential during construction. If you are interested in volunteering call, 715-843-5985 and ask for Susie.

Due to limited space, Arnold said medical equipment donations will be limited.

“So we’re only going to be taking in things that customers might need, or that we just need extra of. So right now that list might change on a weekly basis. So go ahead and check out our website or call the office to find out what we’re accepting right now,” she explained.

Arnold said people are encouraged to come by the Good News Project and experience what they do firsthand.

“So we’re inviting people in for tours, right now individuals or groups. Feel free to contact our office and come and see what’s going on.”

GNP has raised nearly half of the dollars needed in its capital campaign. They have a goal of raising $950,000. Donations can be made online or in person at the GNP facility.

