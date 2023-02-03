News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

President Biden coming to Madison area after SOTU address

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris(Adam Schultz / Biden for President)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden is coming to the Madison area after the State of the Union address next week.

The president is expected to tout the Biden Administration’s economic plan and discuss how it will create well-paying, union jobs in the Madison area on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to the White House.

After stopping in the Badger State, President Biden will visit Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, Feb. 9, to talk about his plans to invest in and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, as well as to lower health care costs.

The time of the visit and exact location were not provided in the release from the White House. NBC15 will update this story as more information is provided.

President Biden will deliver the 2023 State of the Union address at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Biden’s Cabinet will also be heading around the country to discuss the administration’s plans for creating jobs, investing in infrastructure and lowering costs for families.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Timothy McDowell sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes.
Wisconsin Rapids man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes
A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Humane society in Eau Claire said dog was left outside, overnight at shelter in dangerously cold weather

Latest News

Pennington, 27, sentenced to 12 years on meth charges.
Tomah man sentenced for distributing over 500 grams of meth
Milder days are ahead starting this weekend into the middle of next week.
First Alert Weather: Milder conditions this weekend
Gov. Evers, WisDOT announce millions in grants to improve state harbors
Rep. Tom Tiffany introduces legislation to delist the gray wolf