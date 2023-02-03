Merrill man thanks Merrill Fire Department first responders who saved his life

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A Merrill man is thanking the first responders who saved his life after an explosion last year. Joe Kohn is a service technician. He was working on a cooler compressor at the Marathon gas station when something caused a blast and sent him to the hospital.

Kohn met the firefighters and paramedics who came to his rescue at the Merrill Fire Department on Thursday. “If it wasn’t for the help of others I would not be here,” said Joe Kohn, the man thanking first responders.

On the morning of Nov. 2, Kohn went to work like any normal workday, but it was unlike any workday he’d had. “It was a little explosion while I was doing some routine work at a local convenience store,” said Kohn. He managed to find a ladder to get off the roof of a Marathon gas station and ask for help. Two bystanders called 911.

“Got called for a person who fell off the roof of a gas station,” said Kyle Banaszak, firefighter and paramedic, Merrill Fire Department. “First instinct was that he was going to need a lot of care and a lot of care quickly.”

When paramedics arrived, they found Kohn lying on the ground near the gas station. They were unsure of what happened.

“We were able to get him, get the bleeding stopped, and get in the back of the ambulance,” said Paul Peterson, another firefighter and paramedic for the Merrill Fire Department.

“I don’t remember the exact moment but it caused a lot of facial damage,” said Kohn. “I felt my face. I could feel that there was something hanging off my face.”

He spent less than a month in the hospital and had multiple surgeries. Thankful to be alive, Kohn wanted to show appreciation to the Merrill Fire Department and paramedics.

“This is actually the first time we’ve seen him since,” said Peterson.

”Very nice of him to take the time out of his day to come over here and thank us,” added Banaszak.

Kohn said he’s fortunate for the help of the first responders, “I feel awesome that I get to come here a meet these guys and ladies that helped out. Again, you just can’t say thank you enough to those guys that were there to help.”

Kohn is still recovering from his injuries. He has a couple of surgeries on the docket. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

