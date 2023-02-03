Gov. Evers, WisDOT announce millions in grants to improve state harbors

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, along with the Wisconsin DOT, today announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development.

“From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our economy and help our businesses reach markets worldwide,” said Gov. Evers. “These grants will help maintain our harbors and ensure our ports are secure and reliable, all while strengthening our supply chains and our commitment to our port cities.”

“Strong multimodal transportation infrastructure positions Wisconsin’s businesses to succeed in a global economy,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We are committed to improving our ability to move freight, and our harbors are a critical part of this strategy.”

Projects supported by the $5.3 million in Harbor Assistance Program grants include the Port of Green Bay which will receive $1 million to stabilize the existing shoreline with bulkhead fill and dock wall construction on new Port property. U.S. Venture Inc. in Green Bay will receive $200,000 to dredge the bed of the Fox River to allow the continued import of petroleum products. Additionally, the Holcim U.S. Green Bay Terminal will receive $1.2 million to also dredge the bed of the Fox River and construct a new docking facility.

Wisconsin’s Harbor Assistance Program was created in 1979 and it helps harbor communities maintain and improve waterborne commerce.

Applications are accepted from public or private harbor facilities for projects that benefit facilities used for cargo transfer, shipbuilding, commercial fishing, vessel cruises, or ferry service. Those interested in the next round of HAP grants will need to submit applications by Aug. 1.

For more information about Wisconsin’s Harbor Assistance Program and past grant awards, click here.

