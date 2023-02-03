DHS announces immunization updates in childcare centers, schools

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced updates to the immunizations needed for children in childcare centers and schools.

The changes include updated requirements related to meningitis and whooping cough immunizations, and that past chickenpox infection must be documented by a qualified medical professional. Seasonal flu or COVID-19 vaccinations are not required, but remain strongly recommended. There is no change to existing exemption options for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.

“Each of these vaccines is already recommended for children, and today’s update improves that protection. Parents who choose to keep their children up to date on vaccinations are not only protecting their own child’s health but are making a choice that protects the people who live and work in their communities,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge.

DHS added that childcare centers will need to begin working with parents now to ensure children have proper chickenpox vaccine documentation and schools will implement these changes for the upcoming school year.

“Vaccines are safe and effective and are one the strongest tools we have to prevent getting sick from diseases. DHS encourages all parents to work with their child’s health care provider to ensure their child is up to date on immunizations,” said Standridge.

The update is part of changes made to Wisconsin’s immunization of students regulation, Wis. Admin. Code DHS 144 which went into effect Feb. 1, and is in alignment with the administrative rulemaking process. DHS will work with its partners to ensure those affected by the change have a smooth implementation.

For more information on immunization updates, click here.

