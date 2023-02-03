News and First Alert Weather App
Bill would clarify bail amendment set for Wisconsin ballot

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - As promised, Wisconsin Republicans are offering clarity on when judges might apply a proposed amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to go free on bail.

The proposed amendment that the Republican-controlled Legislature fast-tracked to the April ballot would allow courts to consider a defendant’s past convictions for violent crimes when setting bail, but state law offers several definitions for what constitutes a violent crime.

The amendment’s sponsors on Friday circulated a bill that would provide a clear list of which crimes judges could look at. If the Legislature passes the definition, it would only go into effect if voters approve the proposed amendment in April.

