News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6

In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in...
In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in Goshen near Visalia, Calif., early morning Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Sheriff's officials say six people including a mother and her baby were killed in a shooting early Monday at the home in central California. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the suspects are a 25-year-old man who was taken into custody without incident and a 35-year-old man who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.

The six victims, including a teen mother and her baby, were gunned down on Jan. 16 in rural Goshen, a community of 3,000 in the San Joaquin Valley.

The victims were identified as: Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz, Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 49; Marcos Parraz, 19; Alissa Parraz, 16; and Nycholas Parraz, 10 months.

The sheriff has said Alissa Parraz had just been awarded full custody of her son after he spent months in the foster care system. The two were reunited on Jan. 13 — three days before they were killed.

The Goshen killings were part of a violent and deadly month in California.

On Jan. 21, a shooting at Monterey Park dance hall killed 11 and wounded nine. The gunman later killed himself. On Jan. 23, shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms killed seven and wounded one before the suspect was arrested.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day
Timothy McDowell sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes.
Wisconsin Rapids man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes
A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Humane society in Eau Claire said dog was left outside, overnight at shelter in dangerously cold weather
Joseph Kohn is still on the road to recovery after the November incident
Merrill man thanks Merrill Fire Department first responders who saved his life

Latest News

U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Pentagon says Chinese spy balloon now over central US as Blinken cancels visit
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig Gen. Pat Ryder talks about China's balloon over the...
General: China balloon no threat to people on ground
Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne is seen after being awarded Officer of the Legion...
Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88
FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies