Athens girls basketball’s win over Assumption highlight’s Thursday night’s action

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a busy night of high school hoops, No. 7 Athens girls basketball picked up a big win over No. 4 Assumption on Thursday. Marathon and SPASH also came away with wins, while Pacelli boys basketball won.

Athens led for the majority of the second half, but Assumption kept it close the entire period. Leading by two with under two minutes to go, Jazelle Hartwig hit a big mid-range jumper to help ice a 59-54 win.

In Abbotsford, Marathon was able to win a close game with a 50-43 win over Abbotsford. The Red Raiders have won three straight games

In Stevens Point, the Panthers maintained their perfect Wisconsin Valley Conference ledger with a dominating 73-19 win over D.C. Everest.

Lastly, Jayden Awe and Pacelli boys basketball was victorious over Menominee Indian, 93-62. Logan Mayer led the team with 29 points.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.