Word search contest at Rib Mountains parks runs until Feb. 8

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The town of Rib Mountain is once again hosting its annual outdoor word search. The word search gives families a fun activity to do together outdoors.

Doug Adams and Jerry Muelbauer helped organize the event. Families will find the letters in the Rib Mountain State Park.

“If you walk along the trails, look up. If you don’t, you’ll miss the letters,” explained Adams. “They’re posted on trees along the way and kind of evenly spaced out.”

Families that want to participate do not need to be Rib Mountain residents. “Explore the Outdoors” word search forms can be picked up at the Doepke Park kiosk until Feb. 8. Completed forms should be returned to the Doepke Park Shelter on Feb. 11 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Muelbauer explained how the search form works.

“On the front is six locations of the letters. So you go to each location and you search for the letters and a picture. You’ll fill in the form and then that makes up a phrase. The phrase is going to be something like, “roses are red, violets are blue...,” said Muelbauer.

Everyone that participates will receive a goody bag and a chance to win a prize.

The first prize is a large teddy bear and a $50 gift card to Walmart. The second prize is a teddy bear and a gift card to Red Robin. The third place is a smaller teddy bear and a gift card to Dunkin Donuts.

Participants can use their phones to find the locations of the parks.

Adams said the contest is something participants can work on a little bit each day.

