News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wood County snowmobile clubs open trails for season

Snowmobile trails open up in Wood County.
Snowmobile trails open up in Wood County.(Wood County Parks & Forest)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department announced Thursday that many snowmobile trails have opened.

Sunset Drifters Trails are now open in Wood County along Countyline Road and up to Highway 54 ATV Intensive Use Area. Their trails in Juneau County are also open.

Auburndale Night Owls trails are open as of Jan. 31. Vesper Snow Drifters trail sections from Vesper to Blenker and Vesper to Arpin are Open. All other parts of Vesper’s trail southward remain closed.

Bakerville Sno Rovers trails remain open. The trail connection between intersections 20 and 23 is closed for the year.

All other trails in Wood County remain closed due to unfrozen areas and lack of snow. Wood County multi-use trails at NEPCO, Powers Bluff, and Richfield 360 are groomed and track set. Trail pass information is located at trailhead locations.

Powers Bluff Winter Sports Area will be open Feb. 4-5 for tubing and skiing. Two sessions will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. All-day passes are also available.

As always, travel with caution, respect landowners’ property, and stay on marked trails.

For more information on the Wood County trails, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day
The district's business manager discovered signed invoices for "massive quantities of chicken...
School employee accused of stealing $1.5M in food from cafeteria, mostly wings
Thomas Jefferson student who brought stun device to school ‘meant no harm’

Latest News

Aidan Haugen at his signing day
Wausau East’s Haugen signs NLI for lacrosse at Drury University
Eight area Athletes sign NLI
Eight area Athletes sign NLI
UWSP vs UW-Whitewater
UWSP vs UW-Whitewater
UW-Stevens Point women's basketball.
UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball outscored by 9 in 4th quarter, fall to No. 23 UW-Whitewater