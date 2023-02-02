Wood County snowmobile clubs open trails for season

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department announced Thursday that many snowmobile trails have opened.

Sunset Drifters Trails are now open in Wood County along Countyline Road and up to Highway 54 ATV Intensive Use Area. Their trails in Juneau County are also open.

Auburndale Night Owls trails are open as of Jan. 31. Vesper Snow Drifters trail sections from Vesper to Blenker and Vesper to Arpin are Open. All other parts of Vesper’s trail southward remain closed.

Bakerville Sno Rovers trails remain open. The trail connection between intersections 20 and 23 is closed for the year.

All other trails in Wood County remain closed due to unfrozen areas and lack of snow. Wood County multi-use trails at NEPCO, Powers Bluff, and Richfield 360 are groomed and track set. Trail pass information is located at trailhead locations.

Powers Bluff Winter Sports Area will be open Feb. 4-5 for tubing and skiing. Two sessions will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. All-day passes are also available.

As always, travel with caution, respect landowners’ property, and stay on marked trails.

For more information on the Wood County trails, click here.

