Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate focuses on parade crash

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks during his trial in...
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis.(Mark Hoffman | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A conservative candidate in a pivotal race for Wisconsin Supreme Court is using video images of an SUV that drove through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing six people, in her first television ad of the race.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow released the ad Thursday. She gained national attention for presiding over the trial of Darrell Brooks, whom a jury convicted of six homicide counts.

Dorow is one of four candidates, and one of two conservatives, in the race for an open state Supreme Court seat that will determine whether the court remains under conservative control or flips to liberals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

