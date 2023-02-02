Wisconsin Rapids to bring back its coolest event of the year

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Special Olympics Wisconsin supporters from across central Wisconsin will “Go Polar” in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday for the 2023 Polar Plunge® for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge® kicks off at Anchor Bay Bar & Grill located at 3460 N. Biron Dr. with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by nonstop plunging. The day will include live music, photo moments with Chilly Bear, food and beverage options, souvenirs, and plenty of fun memories while celebrating our Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.

Wisconsin Rapids is one of eight Polar Plunge® locations spanning five Saturdays across the state. Other events this winter include Oshkosh, Madison, Green Bay, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Whitewater, and Milwaukee. Volunteers are still needed for the event and all members of the community are welcome to attend. Pre-registration is highly encouraged but on-site, day-of registration will also be available.

This year’s Polar Plunge® features numerous ways to get involved. Individuals and their teams can take a traditional dip in-person at any statewide location. Those opting out of an in-person event can make their own Virtual Plunge. Students can form teams via the “Cool Schools” option, taking the plunge in person or hanging out virtually. Less daring individuals can still fundraise by registering as a “Polar Pledger.” Finally, the “Support a Plunger” campaign allows fans to support other Polar Plunge® participants. Plungers who raise funds of at least $100 can receive a bevy of prizes and incentives, including two tickets to P!NK’s Summer Carnival performance in Milwaukee.

All funds raised for this unique winter tradition go directly to Special Olympics Wisconsin, including helping thousands of statewide SOWI athletes train and compete at the state, national, and international levels. The event also supports year-round health and wellness programs, leadership development, and unified initiatives that enrich the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

More information, including registration and an updated schedule of events, can be found at PlungeWI.org.

For more information about the Special Olympics Wisconsin movement, visit SpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org.

