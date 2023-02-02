Wausau School District believes they’ve turned a corner on bussing issues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some Wausau families, bus service has been anything but reliable. It’s an issue seemingly stalled on the side of the road since the start of the school year. One mother of three in the Wausua School District said it got even worse as the year went on.

In November the Wausau School District said hundreds of students were facing 30-minute or longer delays or canceled routes. The issue is mostly fueled by a lack of drivers. “Currently employed with full-time jobs at other facilities or factories and so we’re trying to slot those drivers in when available and where available,” said Scott Anderson, location manager, First Student, Wausau

“I think the last time my kids have ridden the bus in the morning was early December,” said Dawn Dietsche, mother.

First Student acknowledged the problems on Wednesday. “We’ve had some issues being able to maintain all of the current routes that we’re contractually obligated to run,” said Anderson.

The school district believes they’re turning the corner now though.

“At the beginning of January, we were inconveniencing probably 400 students a day. At the end of January, we are inconveniencing less than 50 students a day. So we’re making improvements and we’re seeing the impact of those improvements,” said Bob Tess, Chief of Finance and Business, Wausau School District.

To recruit new drivers, First Student has increased pay and bonuses. Routes are being consolidated, adding more children to a bus. Plus, middle and high school students are now taking metro bus rides.

The First Student App was implemented to notify parents of cancellations or delays, but it hasn’t been completely reliable. “There were some days where we didn’t even get a notification until my kids were waiting on the corner for 10 minutes and then we got a notification that it was canceled. So then quickly drive them to school, that’s frustrating,” said Dietsche.

“It’s not that we are simply hiding behind a desk or an office,” Anderson said. He added that he has even been driving about 7 runs each day to get kids to school and that the entire staff is out driving, ensuring they “leave no stones unturned.”

