Wausau East’s Haugen signs NLI for lacrosse at Drury University

Aidan Haugen at his signing day
Aidan Haugen at his signing day(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aidan Haugen has put pen-to-paper on his commitment to play Lacrosse at Drury University.

Haugen signed his NLI on Thursday, becoming the second player in his family to go to college for lacrosse, following his brother. He started playing the sport in second grade but didn’t envision a future beyond high school. When his brother committed to a college program three years ago, the wheels started turning in Haugen’s head.

“I was like, ‘Maybe I can make that work. Maybe I can get there and do it too.’ And it kind of just opened up a new world for me because I started to do more for lacrosse and I kind of just started falling more in love with the sport than I already was,” Haugen said.

He adds he wants to do it better than his brother.

Before Haugen signed, Sage McKeough also signed for shotgun sports at Lindenwood University.

