UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball outscored by 9 in 4th quarter, fall to No. 23 UW-Whitewater

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball were overmatched by No. 23 UW-Whitewater in a 73-64 loss on Wednesday.

The Pointers Trailed by as many as nine in the first quarter before reeling off a 9-3 run near the end of the quarter. They trailed by just one point at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Pointers continued to apply pressure, opening the period on an 8-2 run. They led by as many as seven in the quarter before UW-Whitewater was able to overcome the deficit in the fourth quarter.

Alexa Thomson led the team with 27 points, a team-high and career-high for the Sophomore. She also tallied a team-high seven rebounds and four assists.

UWSP falls to 11-10 on the season and 3-7 in WIAC play.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.