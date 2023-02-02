News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Super Bowl fans can get a Little People figure set of the winning team

Fans of the winning team will have their orders fulfilled for a Little People set of the players.
Fans of the winning team will have their orders fulfilled for a Little People set of the players.(Mattel)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of this year’s Super Bowl will have a new way to commemorate the teams with the launch of the NFL and NFLPA Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set by Fisher-Price.

The exclusive set will feature three NFL players and one “super fan” as Little People figures. The toys will come in commemorative packaging of either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans of both teams can pre-order the set on the Mattel website for a limited time. However, only orders for the winning team will be fulfilled, the company said.

Fisher-Price will release an exclusive set of this year's Super Bowl champions.
Fisher-Price will release an exclusive set of this year's Super Bowl champions.(Mattel)

According to Mattel, the figures of the set that will be released will be fine-tuned to ensure accuracy once the champion is crowned.

The Little People figures will also wear a version of the jerseys that their real-life NFL counterparts wore during the big game.

Perennial All-Pro offensive tackle, Super Bowl Champion and broadcaster Andrew Whitworth is helping to spread the word on this year’s exclusive Little People Collector sets.

Fisher-Price will release an exclusive set of this year's Super Bowl champions.
Fisher-Price will release an exclusive set of this year's Super Bowl champions.(Mattel)

The Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set is available for pre-order at $30.00. Fans can place an order until Feb. 21, and the company says orders will be fulfilled beginning in August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day
The district's business manager discovered signed invoices for "massive quantities of chicken...
School employee accused of stealing $1.5M in food from cafeteria, mostly wings
Thomas Jefferson student who brought stun device to school ‘meant no harm’

Latest News

Nathan Chasing Horse, a former “Dances With Wolves” actor, is facing charges of sex...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor appears in court in abuse probe
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received the...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
LIVE: Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act
Bitterly cold with dangerously low wind chills tonight into Friday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Bitterly cold with low wind chills Friday morning
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
Lawyer: Principal unaware boy had gun before teacher shot