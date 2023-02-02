News and First Alert Weather App
Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Jimmy saw his shadow this morning, forecasting six more weeks of winter in Wisconsin.
Jimmy the Groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2, 2023.
Jimmy the Groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2, 2023.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s famous groundhog Jimmy says we’re going to see six more weeks of winter.

The tradition is simple for Jimmy: if he sees his shadow on February 2, it means six more weeks of winter. If not, an early spring is expected.

For over 75 years, the Sun Prairie members and supporters have been proclaiming Sun Prairie to be “The Groundhog Capital of the World.”

The ceremony in Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square Thursday began bright and early at 6:50 a.m. with the Prognostication taking place during sunrise at 7:11 a.m.

The city of Sun Prairie touts Jimmy’s accuracy when it comes to predicting the future. The last two years, an early spring was declared, but in 2023, Jimmy saw his shadow, forecasting six more weeks of winter.

Businesses and organizations throughout the city of Sun Prairie will be offering Groundhog Day specials the morning of the Prognostication.

Learn more about the history of Groundhog Day in Sun Prairie.

