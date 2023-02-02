News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon County snow plows get green light to upgrade vehicles

By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s only February, which means plenty of time for more snow to fall and snow plow drivers will be back on the roads clearing it. The next time we see a snowstorm though, the plow trucks will look a little different.

Last year the state enacted Wisconsin Act 255, which allows the highway department to put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. The purpose of the green lights is to make municipal vehicles more visible to drivers.

Forty Marathon County trucks will have green, fluorescent lighting to help drivers and city employees. “The green light, we want to have that, you know, so people can recognize that ‘hey this is a large municipal vehicle,” said Jim Griesbach, the Marathon County Highway Commissioner.

The goal is to avoid car collisions with municipal vehicles. “Every year we have accidents and most of the time it’s somebody running into the back of our trucks,” said Griesbach.

Just as red and blue lights are easily visible from law enforcement vehicles, Griesbach said green lights will be equally as easy to be recognized by drivers.

The highway commission said they’ll start with the taillights and later they’ll begin replacing the upper lights. ”You’ll see one amber and one green light, which is still required by law to have one amber. So you’re going to see a flash pattern of amber and green,” said Griesbach.

It’s not just snow plows getting the lighting upgrades, Greisbach said the highway commission will soon look at equipping maintenance vehicles with the new lights.

Whether you see amber or green lights when driving on the roadways, there’s always a reminder to keep your distance. “You need to realize that these trucks are operating at a much lower speed than you driving. So give us some room to work and give yourself some breaking distance in there,” said Griesbach.

The Marathon County Highway Commission hopes to have the lighting replaced on state and county vehicles within the next month.

