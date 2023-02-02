Marathon County to open snowmobile trails in Zone 3

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County snowmobile trails in Zone 3 will open Friday at 8 a.m.

The county parks, recreation, and forestry department says there may be wet or muddy areas, so please use caution. They also remind riders to stay on marked trails. Trail maps are available online as well as at the parks, recreation, and forestry department’s office.

Click here for more information about Marathon County’s snowmobile trails.

As of 2/2/2023 (Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Foresty Department)

