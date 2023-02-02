News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marathon County to open snowmobile trails in Zone 3

(WCAX)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County snowmobile trails in Zone 3 will open Friday at 8 a.m.

The county parks, recreation, and forestry department says there may be wet or muddy areas, so please use caution. They also remind riders to stay on marked trails. Trail maps are available online as well as at the parks, recreation, and forestry department’s office.

Click here for more information about Marathon County’s snowmobile trails.

As of 2/2/2023
As of 2/2/2023(Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Foresty Department)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
The district's business manager discovered signed invoices for "massive quantities of chicken...
School employee accused of stealing $1.5M in food from cafeteria, mostly wings
Thomas Jefferson student who brought stun device to school ‘meant no harm’
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day

Latest News

Wausau School District believes they’ve turned a corner on bussing issues
Wausau School District believes they’ve turned a corner on bussing issues
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks during his trial in...
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate focuses on parade crash
The Grand Theater
Grand Theater to host many exciting shows this month
Jimmy the Groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2, 2023.
Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter