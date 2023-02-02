News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Humane society in Eau Claire said dog was left outside, overnight at shelter in dangerously cold weather

The Eau Claire County Humane Association said Gus was found tied to the doors of the shelter Thursday morning.
Dog abandoned at Eau Claire County Humane Asssociation
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is seeking information on the person or people responsible for leaving a dog abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning.

“Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”

In the Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, Gus, was left behind after a vehicle drove up, tied him to the door, and took off in less than a minute. ECCHA included video from their surveillance camera which shows Gus being left tied to the doors just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

“The dog had no idea what was going on, and you can see that he wanted to go with,” ECCHA wrote. “It breaks our hearts.”

The National Weather Service said that temperatures in Eau Claire were as low as 9 degrees overnight with wind chills recorded as low as -2 in Eau Claire. At 5:56 a.m., the reading was 9 degrees with 0-degree wind chill.

ECCHA asked in the post that if anyone has information on the dog or who may have left him behind, they can call 715-839-4747 extension 1021 and leave a message.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day
The district's business manager discovered signed invoices for "massive quantities of chicken...
School employee accused of stealing $1.5M in food from cafeteria, mostly wings
Thomas Jefferson student who brought stun device to school ‘meant no harm’

Latest News

Polar Plunge returns to Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 4.
Wisconsin Rapids to bring back its coolest event of the year
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received the...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Bitterly cold with dangerously low wind chills tonight into Friday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Bitterly cold with low wind chills Friday morning
A First Alert Weather Day tonight into Friday morning. Bitterly cold conditions with wind...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast