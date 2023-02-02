HOPE Consortium installs opioid kits in central, northern Wisconsin

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As the opioid epidemic evolves in Wisconsin organizations across the HOPE Consortium service area have partnered with Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to install additional Nalox-ZONE boxes in central and northern Wisconsin.

HOPE Consortium is a collaborative rural model for substance use disorder treatment and recovery support in an effort to save lives and reduce harm.

The goal of the Nalox-ZONE Program is to increase access to naloxone, also known as Narcan®, by distributing as many Nalox-ZONE boxes as possible across Wisconsin. These boxes are currently provided free of charge through Wisconsin Voices for Recovery. The exact locations are listed on the HOPE Consortium website.

“We are excited to partner with Wisconsin Voices of Recovery,” said Danielle Luther, senior project manager, at Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc., who facilitates work for the HOPE Consortium. “In August 2021, the first box located in the upper half of Wisconsin was placed in the Wood County Jail lobby. After seeing the success and need, HOPE Consortium partners worked together over the summer of 2022 to find the best locations in their communities.”

A Nalox-ZONE box contains doses of naloxone nasal spray, a breathing barrier, instructions on how to administer naloxone nasal spray, and information on local recovery resources. Individuals can take the naloxone from the box for free.

Participating organizations will receive a notification when the box is opened to ensure the boxes are stocked in a timely manner and to collect data on the number of units of naloxone dispensed at each box site.

According to the CDC, research shows that someone with a substance use disorder who has access to harm reduction services such as syringe service programs is five times more likely to enter treatment and about three times more likely to stop using drugs than those who do not have access.

“Availability to tools that reduce harm and support recovery is the same as access to AEDs and even pharmaceuticals for the management of hypertension or diabetes,” said Ashley Normington, public health strategist at Wood County Health Department.

Harm reduction emphasizes engaging directly with people who use drugs to prevent overdose and infectious disease transmission, improve the overall well-being of those served, and offer low-threshold options to accessing treatment and other health care services.

Sheila Weix, director of Substance Abuse Services, Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. said, “Some are not ready for change and some will relapse in their recovery process. Having this life-saving medication more available will help save lives until individuals are ready for recovery or until they have the tools and resources needed for sustained recovery.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.