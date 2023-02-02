News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

HOPE Consortium installs opioid kits in central, northern Wisconsin

Melanie Kretschmer, Program Assistant with Family Health Center, holds a sign to be placed...
Melanie Kretschmer, Program Assistant with Family Health Center, holds a sign to be placed above the Nalox-ZONE box at Family Health Center Marshfield Dental.(HOPE Consortium)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As the opioid epidemic evolves in Wisconsin organizations across the HOPE Consortium service area have partnered with Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to install additional Nalox-ZONE boxes in central and northern Wisconsin.

HOPE Consortium is a collaborative rural model for substance use disorder treatment and recovery support in an effort to save lives and reduce harm.

The goal of the Nalox-ZONE Program is to increase access to naloxone, also known as Narcan®, by distributing as many Nalox-ZONE boxes as possible across Wisconsin. These boxes are currently provided free of charge through Wisconsin Voices for Recovery. The exact locations are listed on the HOPE Consortium website.

“We are excited to partner with Wisconsin Voices of Recovery,” said Danielle Luther, senior project manager, at Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc., who facilitates work for the HOPE Consortium. “In August 2021, the first box located in the upper half of Wisconsin was placed in the Wood County Jail lobby. After seeing the success and need, HOPE Consortium partners worked together over the summer of 2022 to find the best locations in their communities.”

A Nalox-ZONE box contains doses of naloxone nasal spray, a breathing barrier, instructions on how to administer naloxone nasal spray, and information on local recovery resources. Individuals can take the naloxone from the box for free.

Participating organizations will receive a notification when the box is opened to ensure the boxes are stocked in a timely manner and to collect data on the number of units of naloxone dispensed at each box site.

According to the CDC, research shows that someone with a substance use disorder who has access to harm reduction services such as syringe service programs is five times more likely to enter treatment and about three times more likely to stop using drugs than those who do not have access.

“Availability to tools that reduce harm and support recovery is the same as access to AEDs and even pharmaceuticals for the management of hypertension or diabetes,” said Ashley Normington, public health strategist at Wood County Health Department.

Harm reduction emphasizes engaging directly with people who use drugs to prevent overdose and infectious disease transmission, improve the overall well-being of those served, and offer low-threshold options to accessing treatment and other health care services.

Sheila Weix, director of Substance Abuse Services, Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. said, “Some are not ready for change and some will relapse in their recovery process. Having this life-saving medication more available will help save lives until individuals are ready for recovery or until they have the tools and resources needed for sustained recovery.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day
The district's business manager discovered signed invoices for "massive quantities of chicken...
School employee accused of stealing $1.5M in food from cafeteria, mostly wings
Thomas Jefferson student who brought stun device to school ‘meant no harm’

Latest News

Joseph Kohn is still on the road to recovery after the November incident
Man who survived explosion at Merrill gas station thanks first responders
Aidan Haugen at his signing day
Wausau East’s Haugen signs NLI for lacrosse at Drury University
Snowmobile trails open up in Wood County.
Wood County snowmobile clubs open trails for season
7 Investigates questions about Medicare Advantage plans
Answers from CMS about Medicare Advantage plans