Grand Theater to many exciting shows this month

Upcoming Performances at the Grand
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People looking to escape the cold, but still get out for a fun time will have plenty of options in the coming weeks at the Grand Theater.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: Songs We Love is Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The 9-piece ensemble of rising stars of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City perform. Tickets start at $30.

“It’s a rare opportunity to hear historic jazz and blues from the 1920s to the 1950s. Songs by Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland... These are Beloved beloved songs,” explained the Director of Marketing at the Grand Theater/Performing Arts Foundation Tammy Stezenski.

March 1 marks the 50th anniversary of the release of this groundbreaking masterpiece, considered by many to be one of the greatest albums of all time. Experience the album performed note-for-note, cut-for-cut, by the talented Classics Albums Live touring production:

A little later this month, Pink Floyd fans won’t want to miss Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. The show is Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

“This great production recreates classic albums, hence their name. And they’re playing that album.... note for note, cut for cut and they even worked the sound effects,” explained Stezenski.

People looking to get in touch with their Irish heritage or just looking for amazing, music-filled travelogue won’t want to miss Ireland With Michael Live on March 3.

This multimedia stage show is based on Michael Londra’s hugely popular PBS show. It features champion Irish dancers, a live band and singers, and stories and images from the Emerald Isle. Stezenski said scenes from Ireland will be shown during the performance.

Tickets for the show start at $30. The show is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

Stezenski said Our Planet Live in Concert is a brand new production and is making its U.S. debut tour.

“It is based on that on the Emmy-winning Netflix documentary. They’ve taken The best clips of that and they’ve reworked the score to make it into a two-hour stage production. There will also be a big live orchestra onstage at the Grand while the beautiful imagery of Our Planet Live plays in the background. The film is narrated on screen by David Attenborough and William Shatner just came onto the project too, so he’s co-narrating that now.

The show is March 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.

To purchase tickets online visit grandtheater.org or call 715-842-0988,

