News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning

The Eau Claire County Humane Association said Gus was found tied to the doors of the shelter Thursday morning.
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures. (Source: WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning.

“Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”

In the Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, Gus, was left behind after a vehicle drove up, tied him to the door, and took off in less than a minute. ECCHA included video from their surveillance camera which shows Gus being left tied to the doors just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

“The dog had no idea what was going on, and you can see that he wanted to go with,” ECCHA wrote. “It breaks our hearts.”

The National Weather Service said that temperatures in Eau Claire were as low as 9 degrees overnight with wind chills recorded as low as -2 in Eau Claire. At 5:56 a.m., the reading was 9 degrees with 0-degree wind chill.

In an updated post Thursday afternoon, the shelter said that the dog’s previous owner came forward and officially surrendered the dog. ECCHA wrote in the post that they thanked the owner for doing the right thing and described the action as brave. Because the dog was officially surrendered, the shelter can adopt Gus out as soon as he is cleared by a veterinarian, avoiding a legal stray hold as mandated by statute. ECCHA said anyone interested in adopting Gus or any other animal, they can visit ECCHA’s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day
Timothy McDowell sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes.
Wisconsin Rapids man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes
A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Humane society in Eau Claire said dog was left outside, overnight at shelter in dangerously cold weather

Latest News

Milder days are ahead starting this weekend into the middle of next week.
First Alert Weather: Milder conditions this weekend
Sun fades to clouds on Saturday and not nearly as cold. A chance of flurries Sunday. Some messy...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Brooks Hinson and Marshfield topped Wausau East 73-60 Friday night.
Conference races heat up as boys’ basketball teams take to the floor Friday night
High SChool Hoops
High School Hoops- 2/3/23
Birds Struggling to Adapt to the Cold
Birds Struggling to Adapt to the Cold