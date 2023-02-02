Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning.

“Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”

In the Facebook post, ECCHA said that the dog, Gus, was left behind after a vehicle drove up, tied him to the door, and took off in less than a minute. ECCHA included video from their surveillance camera which shows Gus being left tied to the doors just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

“The dog had no idea what was going on, and you can see that he wanted to go with,” ECCHA wrote. “It breaks our hearts.”

The National Weather Service said that temperatures in Eau Claire were as low as 9 degrees overnight with wind chills recorded as low as -2 in Eau Claire. At 5:56 a.m., the reading was 9 degrees with 0-degree wind chill.

In an updated post Thursday afternoon, the shelter said that the dog’s previous owner came forward and officially surrendered the dog. ECCHA wrote in the post that they thanked the owner for doing the right thing and described the action as brave. Because the dog was officially surrendered, the shelter can adopt Gus out as soon as he is cleared by a veterinarian, avoiding a legal stray hold as mandated by statute. ECCHA said anyone interested in adopting Gus or any other animal, they can visit ECCHA’s website for more information.

