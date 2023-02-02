News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash

(WCAX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said two people have died as a result of a snowmobile crash.

Two snowmobiles crashed resulting in the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. The crash happened around noon on Thursday on Trail 70 in the town of Cloverland. That location is between St. Germain and Eagle River.

The crash remains under investigation. The circumstances of the crash have not yet been released.

Assisting with the investigation were the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Germain Fire Department and Ambulance, Boulder Junction Ambulance, Plum Lake Fire Department, Vilas County Medical Examiner, and WI Department of Natural Resources.

This crash marks the eighth and ninth fatalities in Wisconsin this snowmobile season. Three other fatal crashes have also occurred in Vilas County in less than one month. Click here to view the DNR’s 2023 snowmobile crash statistics.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
Wausau West's Brandt Rice, Athens' Aiden Janke and Wisconsin Rapids' Kate Schaeffer at their...
Area athletes ink National Letters of Intent on Signing Day
The district's business manager discovered signed invoices for "massive quantities of chicken...
School employee accused of stealing $1.5M in food from cafeteria, mostly wings
Thomas Jefferson student who brought stun device to school ‘meant no harm’

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 8, 2018 file photo shows a page from the 2019 U.S. Medicare Handbook in...
Getting answers: Following up on Medicare rules for out-of-network provider coverage
Polar Plunge returns to Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 4.
Wisconsin Rapids to bring back its coolest event of the year
A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Humane society in Eau Claire said dog was left outside, overnight at shelter in dangerously cold weather
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received the...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information