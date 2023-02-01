News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UW System reveals student survey regarding free speech

UW President Jay Rothman hosted a discussion panel on how students responded
UW President Jay Rothman hosted a discussion panel on how students responded(University of Wisconsin)
By Nevada Lilly
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW System is opening up about the results of a survey sent to students last fall which has over 10,000 respondents.

The topic in question was about the First Amendment and free speech, and how students felt about expressing their opinions on campus.

A majority of the students surveyed say they are comfortable with expressing their views but they aren’t likely to consider the opposing view. Nearly half of the respondents say a public speaker shouldn’t be uninvited if their views don’t align with the students.

57% of students respondents say they felt like expressing their views in class but decided not to due to fear of retaliation by the instructor.

UW President Jay Rothman said in a Tweet that a majority of students understand what the First Amendment protects, but noted, “In other cases, students demonstrated that they weren’t very well aware of the parameters of their constitutional rights.”

A discussion panel was hosted by local politicians and professors to discuss the survey results.

“Students understand that threats of physical violence, for example, aren’t protected under the First Amendment, but they do have a harder time based on the survey data of acknowledging that even hateful words are protected,” said Rothman.

For the full report on the survey, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings
Kwik Trip rendering of newest location in Marathon
Kwik Trip eyes Marathon for newest location

Latest News

Union workers plan to strike at the 3M plant in Wausau.
3M workers threaten strike if contract disputes continue
Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Miss America Grace Stanke to make special appearances in Wisconsin
New information released in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
The popular discount prescription service is in hot water for sharing sensitive customer data
GoodRx shared user data with Facebook, Google