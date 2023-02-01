Tuesday’s highlights feature Wausau boys basketball action, Merrill boys wrestling topping Wausau East

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic and Mosinee boys basketball emerged victorious, while Merrill boys wrestling topped Wausau East in Tuesday’s action.

Newman and Auburndale entered Tuesday’s tilt second and third in the Marawood Conference, respectively. After Auburndale beat Newman in the first matchup, the Cardinals aimed for revenge. Newman came out on top, 75-56, behind 33 points from Mason Prey.

Mosinee traveled to D.C. Everest and took down the Evergreens, 67-60. The game was tied at 54 at one point late in the contest, but Mosinee was able to make free throws and get enough stops for the win.

Merill boys wrestling topped Wausau East, 60-12, behind a pin from Mikal Plautz.

