News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Thomas Jefferson student brings stun device to school

(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is currently investigating a situation where a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School brought a stun device to school with them.

The school district said the incident happened Wednesday and that all students are reported safe. Law enforcement and the Wausau School District Pupil Services Team are investigating the incident.

An email sent out by Principal Brent Johnson this afternoon told families that law enforcement was notified immediately upon finding out about the incident. It also reminded families of the importance to remind students that if they see or hear something, to say something.

The student’s information has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings
Kwik Trip rendering of newest location in Marathon
Kwik Trip eyes Marathon for newest location

Latest News

Union workers plan to strike at the 3M plant in Wausau.
3M workers threaten strike if contract disputes continue
UW President Jay Rothman hosted a discussion panel on how students responded
UW System reveals student survey regarding free speech
Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Miss America Grace Stanke to make special appearances in Wisconsin
New information released in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes