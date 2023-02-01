Thomas Jefferson student brings stun device to school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is currently investigating a situation where a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School brought a stun device to school with them.

The school district said the incident happened Wednesday and that all students are reported safe. Law enforcement and the Wausau School District Pupil Services Team are investigating the incident.

An email sent out by Principal Brent Johnson this afternoon told families that law enforcement was notified immediately upon finding out about the incident. It also reminded families of the importance to remind students that if they see or hear something, to say something.

The student’s information has not yet been released.

