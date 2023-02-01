As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot.

That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.

“Staff is still continuing to work with the developers, having conversations with them and we’re definitely optimistic, again I’ll use that word,” said Grande.

Rib Mountain recently passed a master plan to add more businesses to the area and is looking to market outdoor amenities. Grande wants people to know that Rib Mountain isn’t just for restaurants and retail.

“I believe a lot of the reasons that folks live here is because of the natural beauty, landscape, and that balance between that rural living feel in some aspects, and yet being fairly close to the retail quarter that we have on Rib Mountain Drive,” said Grande.

There’s still a lot to be developed in Rib Mountain and a lot to be preserved. Right now, a traffic study is being done to see if Rib Mountain can support a Chick-fil-A which Grande said he would want, but knows Chick-fil-A has to want to come to Rib Mountain first.

