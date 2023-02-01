News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot.

That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.

“Staff is still continuing to work with the developers, having conversations with them and we’re definitely optimistic, again I’ll use that word,” said Grande.

Rib Mountain recently passed a master plan to add more businesses to the area and is looking to market outdoor amenities. Grande wants people to know that Rib Mountain isn’t just for restaurants and retail.

“I believe a lot of the reasons that folks live here is because of the natural beauty, landscape, and that balance between that rural living feel in some aspects, and yet being fairly close to the retail quarter that we have on Rib Mountain Drive,” said Grande.

There’s still a lot to be developed in Rib Mountain and a lot to be preserved. Right now, a traffic study is being done to see if Rib Mountain can support a Chick-fil-A which Grande said he would want, but knows Chick-fil-A has to want to come to Rib Mountain first.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Kwik Trip rendering of newest location in Marathon
Kwik Trip eyes Marathon for newest location
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point pleads not guilty

Latest News

Gordman's left Rib Mountain in 2020, and has been vacant since, though Rib Mountain officials...
Upcoming closure of Bed, Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain creates opportunities for new businesses
Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Weather: A brief warming trend starts on Wednesday
Black History Month
UWSP, community organizations announce events to celebrate Black History Month
Derek Goplin, 39 is on trial for killing his mother
Opening statements to begin Wednesday for Antigo man charged with mother’s murder