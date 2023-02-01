Miss America Grace Stanke to make special appearances in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Miss Wisconsin Organization is welcoming Wausau native Grace Stanke, Miss America 2023, home to Wisconsin. Official celebrations for Stanke’s win will take place across the state Feb. 16-20.

There are both open and private events where Stanke will be appearing at throughout the state. Celebrations and events will feature a number of state and local titleholders including current Miss Wisconsin, Kylene Spanbauer, Miss America’s Teen, Morgan Greco, and Miss America, Grace Stanke.

Her first public appearance will be Feb. 17 at Inspire Coffee in Lake Geneva. She will make an additional appearance that day in Madison with a meet and greet at Memorial Union followed by a crown circle showcase which will be a ticketed event.

She will remain in Madison on Feb. 18 for a meet and greet at Kendra Scott Jewelers in Hilldale. Later she will be at the Miss America Gala at Varsity Hall Union South which will be a ticketed event.

Feb. 19 Stanke will be in Oshkosh for the unveiling of the Miss America wardrobe exhibit at the Oshkosh Public Museum. After that event she will head to Manitowoc for the Miss Harbor Cities Competition at Capitol Civic Centre.

Her final appearance will be made on Feb. 20 in Two Rivers for a public reception at Point Beach Nuclear Plant.

Stanke earned over $68,000 in scholarship assistance through her state and Miss America competitions and will use her national platform to continue advocating for her service initiative, “Clean Energy – Cleaner Future.” Stanke is in her senior year at UW-Madison where she is currently majoring in nuclear engineering. Through her initiative, her goal is to dispel myths about nuclear energy and inspire the next generation of female scientists, engineers, and mathematicians.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Miss Wisconsin website: www.misswisconsin.com.

Miss Wisconsin Organization welcomes Miss America Grace Stanke home to Wisconsin. (Miss Wisconsin Organization)

