News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hilight Zone Podcast: Chip on the Shoulder

Wausau East Boys Basketball’s Jesse Napgezak, Isaac Rozwadowski and head coach Dan Garrett talk with Noah Manderfeld
Wausau East Boys Basketball
Wausau East Boys Basketball(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’ve all heard the noise—Wausau East Athletics are on the downturn. Their boys basketball team aims to reverse that notion. Their thrilling 77-69 overtime win over D.C. Everest is a start to bigger goals.

Noah Manderfeld talks with their leading scorer Jesse Napgezak, Isaac Rozwadowski and head coach Dan Garrett about their win over the Evergreens, and what it means for Wausau East Basketball now and in the future.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or subscribe, you can follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
Kwik Trip rendering of newest location in Marathon
Kwik Trip eyes Marathon for newest location
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Mosinee Basketball's Garrett Shupe.
Tuesday’s highlights feature Wausau boys basketball action, Merrill boys wrestling topping Wausau East
High School Sports
High School Sports
Mara Stamper for Crandon girls basketball.
Crandon girls basketball hands Witt-Birn 3rd loss of season
Crandon vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Crandon vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood