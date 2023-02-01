Hilight Zone Podcast: Chip on the Shoulder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’ve all heard the noise—Wausau East Athletics are on the downturn. Their boys basketball team aims to reverse that notion. Their thrilling 77-69 overtime win over D.C. Everest is a start to bigger goals.

Noah Manderfeld talks with their leading scorer Jesse Napgezak, Isaac Rozwadowski and head coach Dan Garrett about their win over the Evergreens, and what it means for Wausau East Basketball now and in the future.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or subscribe, you can follow this link.

