GoodRx shared user data with Facebook, Google

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Federal Trade Commission is accusing drug discount application, GoodRx, of providing personal information to third-party sources, including Google and Facebook, without users’ permission. The information shared included prescription medication used by customers as well as their health conditions.

The FTC stated in a consumer alert that contrary to the app’s privacy policy, GoodRx aimed to use customers’ personal information for advertisements for the social media company and search engine.

The company agreed to settle the issue with a $1.5 million penalty but argues with the FTC saying there was no misconduct.

Aside from offering discounts on prescription drugs, GoodRx also offers virtual doctor appointments.

For more information on the alert and how to protect your personal information with health applications, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.