First Alert Weather: Relief from the chill Wednesday, brief blast of cold air Friday, weekend temperature spike

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Big improvements being made in the forecast for Wednesday and the upcoming weekend. Tracking light snow showers over the northwoods Thursday morning followed by falling temperatures and a brief cold blast Friday.

Relief from the arctic chill Wednesday and some of Thursday. Another blast of cold chilly weather Friday. Warming for the weekend (WSAW)

Wednesday’s weather will be kinder as wind chills won’t be so brutal. Daytime wind chills above zero with high temperatures rebounding back to the mid to upper teens. Skies will remain sunny for the day. Increasing clouds heading into Thursday ahead of a cold front.

Better wind chill values Wednesday morning, sitting above zero for the daytime (WSAW)

The front will trigger light snow showers early Thursday morning over the Northwoods. Some flakes could fall across Central Wisconsin, but overall accumulations will be minimal, up to an inch over the Northwoods. The front will also allow for cold northwest air to flow into the region, causing temperatures to fall throughout the daytime. Highs near the mid-teens, but dropping into the single digits by the afternoon.

Light scattered snow showers over the Northwoods early Thursday morning. This won't be a big snow producer (WSAW)

Falling temperatures throughout Thursday (WSAW)

A polar jet will drop back into the midwest heading into Friday. A brief arctic blast of air returns as we end the work week. Wind chill values to drop as low as 30 below Friday morning. Daytime wind chills should remain below zero, about 10 to 15 below. Single digit highs near 5°. A First Alert Weather Day looks likely for Friday morning due to the dangerously low wind chill values. Make sure to wear layers and cover any exposed skin to avoid frostbite.

Cold blast for Friday, dropping wind chills back down to -35 for Friday morning (WSAW)

Back to the teens Wednesday and Thursday. Milder and feeling better Wednesday. Falling temperatures Thursday and returning to the single digits Friday (WSAW)

Weekend temperatures will be a treat. Temperatures will spike towards the upper 20s Saturday and Sunday. Mainly cloudy Saturday with possible snowflakes falling over the Northwoods. Sun and clouds to return Sunday. The extended forecast hints at warmer temperatures in the mid-30s for the upcoming work week.

A nice warming trend for the weekend (WSAW)

