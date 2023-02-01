News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather Day: Arctic cold air returns Friday

Another round for arctic air to arrive Thursday night through Friday. Wind chills to drop down to -25° to -35° Friday morning. Frostbite risk.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for a portion of Friday, from midnight until noon. Expect a period of dangerously low wind chills between -25° to -35° Friday morning.

First Alert Day issued due to wind chills dropping dangerously low Friday morning
First Alert Day issued due to wind chills dropping dangerously low Friday morning(WSAW)

A blast of cold air arrives Thursday afternoon as a strong arctic front gradually pushes through the region. Plan for a drop in temperatures throughout Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Northwest winds will be strong from 20 to 25 mph. As temperatures drop below zero overnight, wind chills will get colder. Temperatures 5-10 below zero Thursday night, with wind chills near -20°. The worst of it will be early Friday morning. Low temperatures before sunrise near 15 below. Wind chill values could drop anywhere from -25° to -35° during the wake up hours Friday. Daytime wind chills should remain below zero, about 10 to 15 below. Single digit highs near 5°.

Wind chills dropping Thursday night into Friday morning
Wind chills dropping Thursday night into Friday morning(WSAW)
Local wind chill forecast Friday morning
Local wind chill forecast Friday morning(WSAW)

Wind chills this low increases the risk for developing frostbite or hypothermia. To avoid frostbite, the best thing to do is stay inside, but if you must head outdoors, make sure to bundle up before heading out. Cover any exposed skin, including ears, nose, toes and fingers. Hypothermia can happen when the your body temperature (normally around 98.6°) drops below 95°. Hypothermia occurs faster in children and elderly. To prevent the risk of hypothermia, keep yourself warm by dressing in layers. Make sure to keep your pets warm as well by limiting their time outdoors.

How wind chills vary from light winds vs strong winds under cold weather
How wind chills vary from light winds vs strong winds under cold weather(WSAW)
Know the signs of hypothermia
Know the signs of hypothermia(WSAW)

In addition to staying warm, make sure to protect your pipes from freezing. Let faucets to drip slowly if necessary and know where and how to shut off main water supply in case a pipe bursts. If you are using a space heater, make sure it is on a leveled surface at least 3 feet away from anything flammable (clothing, bedding, curtains, rugs, etc.). Remember to turn space heaters off when leaving them unattended.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Rib Mountain.
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Kwik Trip rendering of newest location in Marathon
Kwik Trip eyes Marathon for newest location

Latest News

Relief from arctic chill Wednesday, cold blast of air Friday, warming for the weekend
First Alert Weather: Relief from the chill Wednesday, brief blast of cold air Friday, weekend temperature spike
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Weather: A brief warming trend starts on Wednesday
First Alert Weather
Mark Holley's Forecast