First Alert Weather Day: Arctic cold air returns Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for a portion of Friday, from midnight until noon. Expect a period of dangerously low wind chills between -25° to -35° Friday morning.

First Alert Day issued due to wind chills dropping dangerously low Friday morning (WSAW)

A blast of cold air arrives Thursday afternoon as a strong arctic front gradually pushes through the region. Plan for a drop in temperatures throughout Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Northwest winds will be strong from 20 to 25 mph. As temperatures drop below zero overnight, wind chills will get colder. Temperatures 5-10 below zero Thursday night, with wind chills near -20°. The worst of it will be early Friday morning. Low temperatures before sunrise near 15 below. Wind chill values could drop anywhere from -25° to -35° during the wake up hours Friday. Daytime wind chills should remain below zero, about 10 to 15 below. Single digit highs near 5°.

Wind chills dropping Thursday night into Friday morning (WSAW)

Local wind chill forecast Friday morning (WSAW)

Wind chills this low increases the risk for developing frostbite or hypothermia. To avoid frostbite, the best thing to do is stay inside, but if you must head outdoors, make sure to bundle up before heading out. Cover any exposed skin, including ears, nose, toes and fingers. Hypothermia can happen when the your body temperature (normally around 98.6°) drops below 95°. Hypothermia occurs faster in children and elderly. To prevent the risk of hypothermia, keep yourself warm by dressing in layers. Make sure to keep your pets warm as well by limiting their time outdoors.

How wind chills vary from light winds vs strong winds under cold weather (WSAW)

Know the signs of hypothermia (WSAW)

In addition to staying warm, make sure to protect your pipes from freezing. Let faucets to drip slowly if necessary and know where and how to shut off main water supply in case a pipe bursts. If you are using a space heater, make sure it is on a leveled surface at least 3 feet away from anything flammable (clothing, bedding, curtains, rugs, etc.). Remember to turn space heaters off when leaving them unattended.

