Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how

Capitol Building in Madison(wsaw)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) will host a National Unclaimed Property Day event at the State Capitol Wednesday morning.

DOR Secretary Peter Barca and other state officials will explain how residents can find out if they have unclaimed property. The event will also cover how businesses holding unclaimed property should report it to the DOR.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. in room 412 east in the State Capitol. DOR Secretary Peter Barca, State Representatives Tyler August and Tip McGuire as well as State Treasurer John Lieber will be at the event.

Anyone can search the DOR’s unclaimed property database for themselves or family members. There is no cost to search or file a claim.

You can view a full list of unclaimed property types here.

An estimated 1 in 7 people have unclaimed property, according to the DOR.

